Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company is on the scene of a house fire in the 1900 block of S. Main Street in the town.

The house fire is "fully involved," said fire company spokesman Doug Alexander.

All the occupants of the residence have been accounted for, Alexander said.

The fire company will be on scene for a long time battling the blaze, he said.

"I haven't seen a fire like this in quite a while," Alexander said.

