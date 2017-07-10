Police-involved shooting leaves one dead, Md. 27 closed in Mount Airy

One person is dead and another in custody after a police-involved shooting in Mount Airy, according to a tweet from the Frederick County Sherrif's Office.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the shooting involved two Howard County Police officers.

Members of the Howard County Police Department's Repeat Offenders Unit were in Frederick County this morning for a multi-jurisdictional investigation into a series of ongoing burglaries, according to the release. The officers observed a burglary in-progress on Manor Drive in Mount Airy and contacted the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

The Howard County Police Officers were instructed to conduct the traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle by Sheriff's Office authorities, according to the release.

During the initiation of the traffic stop, the suspect vehicle rammed a Howard County Police Vehicle on Penn Shop Road near Md. 27 and drove toward officers that were out of their vehicle, according to the release. Two officers fired, striking the suspect, who according to the release died.

Penn Shop Road is completely closed while the investigation of the scene continues and will be for some time, according to the release. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office will be conducting the investigation.

Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, confirmed that Md. 27 is closed at Penn Shop Road. The closure began just after noon.

This article will be updated.

emily.chappell@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7862

twitter.com/emilychappell13