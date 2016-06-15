3 Mount Airy schools placed on modified lockdown after nearby bank robbery

Three Carroll County schools were put on modified lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report of a robbery in the area.

The schools, Parr's Ridge Elementary, Mount Airy Elementary and Mount Airy Middle, were all put on the modified lockdown until dismissal, school spokeswoman Carey Gaddis said. All three schools are on the same campus.

Maryland State Police said there was a bank robbery in the area at about 11:38 a.m. Wednesday. The bank, SunTrust Bank, is in the 300 block of E. Ridgeville Blvd.

State Police Trooper James Cooper said a black man in his early-to-mid 20s wearing all dark clothing succeeded in robbing the bank.

The man fled north on foot toward Md. 27, according to a state police trooper. Early Wednesday evening, a sergeant with the state police said that police believed the suspect was no longer in the Mount Airy area after fleeing.

Police said no one was in custody Wednesday night.

Under modified lockdown, students are kept inside the building, Gaddis said. The police activity in the Mount Airy area is what triggered the modified lockdown.

The schools were to remain on the modified lockdown until dismissal as a precaution, she said. Dismissal was planned to go as usual, she added.

Anyone with information about the robbery may call Cooper at 410-386-3000 or email him at james.cooper@maryland.gov.

Emily.Chappell@CarrollCountyTimes.com

410-857-7862

Twitter.com/EmilyChappell13