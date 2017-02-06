Mount Airy council passes measure for temporary police station

The Mount Airy Town Council unanimously passed an emergency measure that would allow for the lease and fit-out of a temporary police station for the new Mount Airy police force.

The temporary police office is planned for Center Street, near the Labcorp, said Town Engineer Barney Quinn.

The town chose to pass an emergency measure due to scheduling pressure being caused by the need to eventually switch from the Mount Airy Resident Trooper Program, which currently acts as the town's police force, to the new police force. The town has an agreement with Maryland State Police to lease troopers. They have to pay for troopers on a quarterly pay schedule and give troopers six months advance notice before ending the Resident Trooper Program, council President Peter Helt said.

If they continued to wait before moving into a temporary police station, the town could have to pay for an additional quarter of service from the troopers, Helt said. The process had already been slowed down, said Mayor Pat Rockinberg, who added that he allowed the process to slow in order to look at every possible location for the temporary station. Troopers are budgeted through September 2017, according to Chief Douglas Reitz.

The emergency measure called for a budget amendment of $160,000 for the temporary police station.

Councilman Jason Poirier said the cost seemed too inexpensive for getting a police station up and running, and Councilman Scott Strong also appeared to be surprised by the low amount.

The police station will be temporary, which means that there will be some aspects not included in the design that will be incorporated into the permanent station, Rockinberg said.

Rockinberg asked that Reitz hold off on holding cells in the temporary police station. Instead, the police force will rely on the Carroll County Sheriff's Office or the Frederick County Sheriff's Office to house those who have been arrested, Rockinberg said.

The Police Department is supposed to be housed in the Center Street building until its new home is ready. The current proposal is to have the police station move into the Flat Iron Building on Main Street once the building undergoes construction and renovation.

The Police Department's personnel is continuing to form. According to the department's monthly report, the department has two candidates for the sergeant and corporal positions.

Moving forward, the department is looking to hire department supervisors and officers, and begin to fit the eight police vehicles, according to the report.

