Mount Airy bans firearm, alcohol, tobacco home businesses

The Mount Airy town council voted 4-1 to approve a zoning ordinance that would prohibit home businesses that sold alcohol, tobacco or firearms. Councilman Jason Poirier voted against the ordinance.

The new ordinance will go into effect immediately because the council voted to make an emergency ordinance. Ordinance 2016-27 adds home businesses selling alcohol, tobacco and/or firearms to items prohibited in zoning areas outside of downtown, limited commercial, community commercial and industrial districts, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance, penned by Councilman Scott Strong, was somewhat linked to a zoning special exception the council denied in 2015. The exception was brought forth by resident Mike Wonsala so that he would be able to run a family business that sold antique and historically relevant firearms out of his home.

Wonsala wasn't surprised by the outcome of the vote but said people are missing the statistics that show home businesses that sell firearms like his wouldn't increase crime or increase safety concerns.

He said that the council is hearing from only a portion of people, and the people for the ordinance had louder voices.

The council held a public hearing before the official council meeting, with people filling the seats inside the council room and spreading out into the hallway. People at the podium spoke for and against the proposed ordinance.

"I would ask that you would not do this to my neighborhood, and you do not do this to my child," said one woman, who asked the council to approve the ordinance.

The woman told the council that she moved to Mount Airy because it was family-friendly, and she wants that atmosphere to continue for her children.

But on the other side, people voiced concerns that Mount Airy was against businesses by passing the ordinance, including resident Justin Fleck.

"And yet, here we are. Discussing another piece of prohibitive legislation that is oppressing the individual's liberty to operate a home-based business involved in legal activities," Fleck said in a speech.

Fleck said he once considered a home brewing business that could have had the opportunity to turn into something larger. If it had, it could have turned into something that he could have opened up a business in one of the commercial zones.

"If this oppressive ordinance is passed, that idea would die, and the town would lose yet another opportunity for business growth," Fleck said in the speech.

Petitions circulated on both sides. One created by Wonsala had approximately 190 signatures, he said after the council's vote. Another by resident Cindy Dunigan had more than 200, she said in a previous interview.

As part of the ordinance, Strong added an amendment that would allow people to be able to sell their privately owned firearms. And the town does support businesses, he said.

In response to those who questioned the need for ordinances, Strong said they don't just create restrictions but also improve the quality of the town.

"We have rules to help keep things together. Without rules we have anarchy, OK? So we have to have rules," he said.

Poirier, who voted against the ordinance, said he wasn't completely against what was being proposed. He said he doesn't often get to share his own personal feelings because he represents the entire town.

"This seemed like an opportunity to give Mr. Wonsala a fair opportunity if he want to go to civil court," Poirier said.

