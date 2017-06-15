Commercial building on fire in Mount Airy

Multiple fire companies are on the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a commercial building on Main Street in Mount Airy.

No injuries have been reported thus far as a result of the fire.

The building at 1010 S. Main St., formerly a Chevorlet dealership and also Dennis Kitchen and Bath, is engulfed in flames. It was being used as a storage area for Royal Sign & Service LLC, according to Mount Airy Vol. Fire Co. spokesman Doug Alexander.

The initial call went out around 2:23 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was not yet under control as of 3:45 p.m. and is encroaching on a nearby house, Alexander said.

Firefighters respond to a 2-alarm blaze at 1010 S. Main St. in Mount Airy on Thursday, June 15. (DYLAN SLAGLE/CARROLL COUNTY TIMES STAFF)

"They're having a real difficult time with it," he said.

Councilman Peter Helt said he could see smoke from his office on South Main Street.

"I just see billows of black smoke on top of the hill," he said.

Helt said, to the best of his knowledge, there was no occupancy at the building. "Nothing should've been going on in the building except for repairs," he said.

Ben Greenstein, a business owner on Main Street, said no one seems to know how the fire started and that Main Street is blocked off at Flower Avenue