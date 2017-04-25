Mount Airy Mayoral Candidate: Patrick Rockinberg

Mount Airy's election is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, May 1. Voting will take place in the Firemen's Activities Building, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy.

Voters will choose one of three candidates for mayor among incumbent Mayor Patrick Rockinberg and newcomers Ben Greenstein and Joe Muise. Voters will also choose among three candidates — Leslie Dickinson, Larry Hushour, Karl Munder and incumbent Scott Strong — for two seats on the Town Council. Both mayor and council are for four-year terms.

The Times asked each of the six candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected Mayor or to the Town Council. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate For: Mayor of Mount Airy

Past political experience: Founder Citizens for Carroll County, Mayor Town of Mount Airy since 2010.

Profession: Director of Engineering

Years Experience: 35

Current employment: ACOG-Women's Health Care Organization

How many years: 30

Education: Graduate University of Maryland School of Public Policy, Hold three Engineering Licenses, Two Professional Property Management Designations

Community groups involved in: MAYAA coach, Mount Airy Kiwanis, Mount Airy Main Street Association, Local PTA's, Founder Mount Airy Teen Center, Local Founder McGruff Safe House for kids (Summit Ridge, Mount Airy), HOA Vice President at Summit Ridge, Mount Airy, as well as other grass roots non-formal concerned citizens' groups, Mt. Airy Recycling Commission, Vice Chair Mount Airy Planning and Zoning, Chairman Mount Airy Growth and Development Task Force.

Campaign priorities

Financially: Reserves increased from $10 million to $13 million since I took office in 2010, with no tax increases. I proposed a tax rate reduction for 2018. Through conservative budgeting and spending we can maintain this course into the future.

Downtown: We are exploring revitalization options with a new comprehensive Master Plan of the entire zone, so we can make good decisions related to traffic patterns and our historic Flat Iron building. All options will come with pros and cons, but looking at this broadly will allow us to make the best decision for the entire community. We are aggressively pursuing options to put Center Street through to Route 27, that will allow us even more options and flexibility. I would like to see a follow up to our extremely successful 2007 Town Survey to ensure whatever direction we take on this issue, and others, reflects the desires of the community.

Save MAES: We have temporarily saved Mount Airy Elementary School from closure and need to continue this effort to maintain our local schools, utilizing our position as a defined community whose contribution to our Carroll County tax base is essential will be our strongest position.