Mount Airy Council Candidate: Leslie Dickinson

Mount Airy's election is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, May 1. Voting will take place in the Firemen's Activities Building, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy.

Voters will choose one of three candidates for mayor among incumbent Mayor Patrick Rockinberg and newcomers Ben Greenstein and Joe Muise. Voters will also choose among three candidates — Leslie Dickinson, Larry Hushour, Karl Munder and incumbent Scott Strong — for two seats on the Town Council. Both mayor and council are for four-year terms.

The Times asked each of the six candidates to answer a questionnaire, telling readers about their background and their top three priorities should they be elected Mayor or to the Town Council. Their responses are presented unedited.

Candidate For: Mount Airy Town Council

Past political experience: Mt. Airy Planning Commission (5 years); volunteered with the campaign of a county commissioner candidate in 2014.

Profession: Lawyer

Years Experience: 25 years

Current employment: Dickinson Law Firm, LLC

How many years: 8 years

Education: BS-psychology; Juris Doctor (licensed in Maryland)

Community groups involved in: MAES Recycling, MAMS volunteer, Be Local Mt. Airy, Rails to Trails volunteer, Maryland Volunteers Lawyers Service, Mt. Airy Planning Commission

Campaign priorities

Participatory Democracy. My Philosophy is that those representing the Town and its residents must have the utmost integrity, transparency and accountability while ensuring residents and other stakeholders have meaningful input into the decision-making process. The town commissioners and the Council must respect both the mechanisms that are in place as well as the voices of those who contribute ideas and participate in various processes, whether the Master Plan, a zoning issue before the Planning Commission or a specific proposed ordinance that is being deliberated by the Town Council.

Downtown Zone. It is essential for the town to attract businesses to the Downtown Zone-Main/Center Streets, including an anchor business which will draw people to town. There need to be things to do and not just things to buy in the town. As an example, once people are here for a concert, a play or a movie, they'll also peruse the shops and eat in the restaurants. Although there are factors the town cannot control, it can provide incentives and disincentives to encourage redevelopment and to reduce vacant properties in town – which negatively impact other town businesses. Relevant to downtown, I support keeping Park Avenue open and am opposed to Phase One, which rearranges Cross St. to traverse the public parking lot. I favor opening Center St. to Rt. 27, offering the potential to stimulate development on Center Street and to reduce traffic on residential Park Avenue. I'm opposed to a parking garage and prefer to explore other ideas regarding parking configurations and alternative means to get to and around town and believe the Town should maintain the parking spaces located at Center and Main Streets.

Family Friendly/Healthy Lifestyles. I am a proponent of family friendly neighborhoods and an active and healthy lifestyle. I believe the Town Council should utilize the budget surplus to invest in the town and implement the objectives which residents have articulated, including expanding the trail system, increasing playing field opportunities and generally encouraging and providing for children and adults to safely walk or bike around town, as well as to school and to sports fields. Similarly, Mt. Airy should conserve land where achievable and sensible, such as contiguous areas in and near the watershed or combined with trails and open space. If elected to the Town Council, I would also work to keep MAES open by collaborating with residents, teachers, Carroll County School Board and other stakeholders.