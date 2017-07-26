Midway Games challenge Mount Airy carnivalgoers

The rides whirled and flashed and blinked their lights on the second night of the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Carnival, as usual announcing their thrills. But for some at the annual event, an even bigger thrill came from the midway games.

"This is actually my favorite part," Tammy Trice, of Mount Airy, said of playing the games.

She and her children, Madison, 12, and Luke, 10, had just finished a round of water guns.

"I like to win," she said, with a smile, and Luke agreed. He said the water guns were his favorite, while Madison liked the ladder climb.

The carnival is an annual family event for Joann Rockwell, of Mount Airy, who has been attending for more than 30 years. It was a chance to see her daughter, who was visiting all the way from Connecticut and bringing her own children to the carnival

Images from the Mount Airy fire company carnival Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (Dylan Slagle) (Dylan Slagle)

"The kids love the games," Rockwell said as she watched her grandsons, 7-year-old cousins Ozzie and Thomas, toss baseballs at glass bottles in the break-a-bottle game.

Ozzie and Thomas said they liked that the games let them do things that they wouldn't be allowed to at home, like breaking things.

"You have to wait for the bottle cracks," Ozzie said as he watched older players throw powerful pitches.

Corey Giganti, 4, of Mount Airy, was full of excitement at the Ring-a-Duck game when he won a colorful stuffed snake that was larger than he was. He crowed in triumph as he wrapped the trophy around his shoulders.

But he had a kind gesture in mind. "I picked a snake because my friend didn't have one," he said before giving it to Parker Perando, 3.

"Maybe they don't need cotton candy," his mother, Katie, joked as the two boys ran around celebrating.

The clear weather and relatively cool temperature on Tuesday night made for a full crowd and long lines at most of the games.

"It's not the biggest crowd I've ever seen, but it's bigger than average," said Doug Alexander, public information officer for the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company, who was working his 49th carnival in the cash raffle booth.

He said the cash raffle, which also gave players a chance to support the fire company, drew many with its $4,000 prize. "There's a little gambler in all of us," he said with a laugh.

"The carnival is no doubt the biggest fundraiser for us," he said. "It's the anchor we look to each year." Their goal is to raise $100,000 every carnival week.

After so many years as a volunteer, interacting with his fellow residents of Mount Airy is his favorite part of the carnival.

"There are folks that I knew their parents, and now they're grown up and here with their own kids — that's what I like," he said. "It's one of the things that binds the community together."

The carnival runs through Saturday.

