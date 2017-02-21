State police looking for suspect in Mount Airy bank robberies

Maryland State Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing the Capital One Bank in Mount Airy on two separate occasions in the past six months.

Troopers are seeking a man they believe robbed the bank in the 400 block of E. Ridgeville Blvd. on Sept. 9 and again Jan. 14. He is described as a black man, in his mid-to-late 20s, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-5, according to previous Times coverage.

In the first robbery, the man had a mustache and wore a denim jack, a red hat, a gray shirt and tan pants. In the second, the man was clean shaven.

In both cases, he passed the teller a note and received an undisclosed amount of money. In the January robbery, the note indicated he was armed.

Maryland State Police linked the man to both robberies based on witness statements, Cpl. James Cooper said in an email.

Anyone who has information about the robbery can reach Cooper at 410-386-3000.

