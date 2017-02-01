Taneytown man arrested after alleged barricade situation

A Taneytown man was arrested Monday after allegedly holding a pellet pistol to an older man's head.

Christian Matthew Morrison, 21, of the 400 block of Red Tulip Court, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was initially held without bail Monday, but it was changed to $5,000 after a Tuesday bail review. He posted bail and was released Tuesday, according to electronic court records.

Troopers were called to a Taneytown residence for a physical altercation between Morrison and an older couple. Morrison attempted to get his keys from the man and grabbed a pellet gun from his bedroom. He threatened to shoot the couple if they didn't give him the keys, according to a statement of charges.

At one point, Morrison grabbed the man around the neck and held the pellet gun to the man's head while demanding the keys, and the man gave the keys to Morrison, who then barricaded himself inside the residence, according to the statement.

Morrison eventually came out and turned himself in to the police, who took him to Carroll Hospital for an emergency petition.

A message could not be left on Morrison's number when called at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.

