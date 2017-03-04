Overnight house fire in Sykesville causes $250K in damage, kills three dogs

The Gamber volunteer fire company responded to a house fire in Sykesville on Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Office of the Maryland State Fire marshal, about 40 firefighters responded to a call at 12:13 a.m. for a house fire in the 1100 block of Pouder Road.

The fire caused $200,000 worth of damage to the structure of the house and $50,000 to the contents of the one-story single-family dwelling. The fire took about 50 minutes to control.

Two occupants were treated for lacerations at the scene after they escaped through a door and broke a window to help a third person out of the house. Three dogs died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

