Last day for public comment on Monocacy River plan

Tuesday, Jan. 31, is the last day that the Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board will accept public comments on a river protection plan that could affect Carroll residents who live along the river.

The advisory board is preparing to consider a plan that would include overlays on properties in an effort to help conserve the river, the Frederick News-Post reported.

A decision is expected to be made on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

But while the overlays are meant to be environmental protections, some landowners and lawmakers see them as a potential door to a loss of property rights.

Carroll resident Bev Hood owns two rental properties in the affected area, in addition to her own residence. She's worried that the plan could hurt her as a homeowner, Hood said.

And while she had questions on the plan and how it might affect her, she said she didn't have any opportunity to ask them at the two public hearings because she didn't know they were happening.

The Frederick News-Post reported that letters were unintentionally not delivered to landowners affected by the plan, and Hood said she was one of them.

Hood said she was concerned about the ability to rebuild her home or the rental properties if they were to burn down in a fire. It took a week to get an answer, she said.

The law states that with a permit, she could rebuild, but that could change, and it's always up to government as to whether someone gets a permit, Hood said.

There's also a question about how the potential plan could affect her properties. She thinks it will be poorly.

"They're devaluing my property," she said.

Hood said she's spoken to some members of the Carroll Board of County Commissioners, and while they seemed to be against it, people on the Monocacy River board seem to be for it.

"I would hope they would look past their interests and put themselves in the shoes of the property owners," Hood said.

Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, said he is against the plan. Carroll's commissioners will vote on the plan separately, Rothschild said.

He said he expects that the other commissioners will also vote against the plan. And if Carroll votes down the plan, but Frederick lawmakers vote for it, he plans to pass a resolution to say the plan would be null and void in Carroll, he said.

Rothschild voiced concerns that the plan could hurt property rights for those who own land in the affected area. The original plan was not meant to be regulatory, he said, which is what he said he believes is happening now.

The plan calls for overlays, which extend onto private land, but he sees them as windows for more regulation. Once the overlays go in, nothing prevents future politicians from "tightening the screws" to appease environmentalists, he said.

And while he said the environmentalist sees the plan as a way to help the river and the ecological systems, there was "no evidence, zero evidence," of property owners damaging the river.

Instead, the plan is attempting to do something so they don't do nothing, an approach Rothschild doesn't like.

"If you're going to fix something, fix it right," he said.

To voice concerns or otherwise comment on the plan, contact the board's Carroll County Staff Liaison Byron Madigan at 410-386-2167 or bmadigan@ccg.carr.org.

If you go

What: Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board meeting

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1

Where: Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company hall, 39 E. Baltimore St.

Note: Jan. 31 is the final day to comment on the Monocacy River plan. To do so, contact Carroll County Staff Liaison Byron Madigan at 410-386-2167 or bmadigan@ccg.carr.org.