Monocacy River protection area scrapped in board meeting

The Monocacy Scenic River Citizens Advisory Board voted Wednesday to remove the river protection area that would have called for overlays that would have crossed into private property.

It was a victory for several Carroll County residents who had raised concerns about the effects of the protection area on their property rights. On Monday, Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, said he had received little comment from people in support of the protection area.

After Wednesday's meeting, he said he was happy to see the protection areas taken out of the plan but voiced concerns about the environmentally sensitive areas that are still in the plans.

"The meeting tonight demonstrated that when citizens band together to defend their constitutional property rights, they can break down the gears of government that would otherwise grind them down," Rothschild said.

The vote was 5-1, with three Carroll Country representatives voting to remove it. Jim Wieprecht, who also represents the county, voted against the removal. Of the five Frederick representatives, only two attended the meeting.

Wieprecht said he wanted more discussion on the resource protection area before taking it out of the Monocacy Scenic River Management Plan, and called the early meeting decision a "knee-jerk" one.

He would have liked to discuss more ideas before the board voted on it, which didn't happen when they made the decision so early in the meeting, he said.

The protection area was the most contentious part of the plan, Wieprecht said.

'I think the line was the big deal for a lot of people," he said.

It was clear to board member Mona Becker that the lines were not going to work after the last board meeting.

"From the beginning, it was hard to have the homeowners understand what the lines could mean," Becker said.

She said the board thought they were working with the homeowners, while many of the homeowners felt they didn't have enough input.

The plan was not meant to be regulatory, which it could be under the protection area, said board member Chris Heyn.

"My biggest concern with it was it was too open-ended," he said.

It's still a while off before the board will decide on a final plan, Becker said, adding she expects it could take months.

There are approximately 300 comments to go through, in addition to the ones from previous public comment meetings, she said.

Once the board goes through the comments, they will work to reformulate a plan, which will go before public comment again, said the board's chairman, George Grillon.

Grillon said the plan is not meant to be regulatory but instead could provide resources for homeowners.

The board voted to keep buffer zone information available in the plan's appendix, and Grillon said this information can help homeowners choose how and where to develop.

As an example, he said if there was an eagle's nest in a group of trees, a person might not want to tear down the trees. But if they didn't know eagles nested there, they might tear it down because they lacked the knowledge.

"It's not a water quality plan. It's not an infringe on agriculture plan. It's not a zoning plan," Grillon said. "It's a scenic river plan."

Once the board votes on a final plan, it will go to the Frederick and Carroll county governments, which will vote on it independently.

