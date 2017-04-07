Miniature donkeys survive lightning strike at rescue farm

Good luck saved the — ahem — hides of Little Longears Miniature Donkey Rescue on Thursday evening, as lightning struck the grounds, causing electrical damage throughout the farm, but not harming any animals.

The rescue, on Bollinger Road near Westminster, was one of three reported buildings struck by lightning in the area on Thursday, with the Bob Evans restaurant on Liberty Road and a doctor's office on Georgetown Boulevard, both in Eldersburg, also being struck.

According to Valerie Lowe, of the donkey rescue, lightning struck the ground near their barn, blowing up all of the outside outlets, traveling down a main line to their house, blowing the breaker, charring the panel box, damaging their transformers, blowing up their electrical meter and launching their weather vane from their roof.

All 30 of the rescue's miniature donkeys were uninjured in the strike, which both amazed and overjoyed Lowe.

"We had a lot of damage, but we ended up much luckier than we realized," Lowe said. "I am just so grateful that none of the donkeys were hurt. I don't know how they avoided it."

Lowe was away from the farm when lightning struck, delivering two rescue donkeys to their new home. When she returned to find the power out, she said she began to investigate outside and saw the damage and path of the current.

According to the National Weather Service, livestock and other outdoor animals are at the greatest risk of being killed through ground current. When lightning strikes a tree or other object, the energy travels along the surface of the ground. If there is an animal or person within range of the strike, the current will enter the body at the contact point closest to the strike, travel through the cardiovascular or nervous systems and exit at the contact point farthest from the strike.

Because of the large body span of four-legged animals, this current is often fatal.

Little Longears started rescuing miniature donkeys in November 2013 after Lowe and Cheryl Pokorny purchased two miniature donkeys to keep their retired show horses company. Today they take in donkeys from auctions, owner surrenders and from local animal control agencies. Lowe said they work to re-socialize the animals, take care of their veterinary needs and then re-home them. Last year, Lowe said, the organization took in 25 donkeys and adopted out 28. At any time they have between 15 and 30 donkeys on the premises.

Sykesville-Freedom District volunteer fire company Chief Eddie Ruch said both of the other buildings that were struck experienced only light electrical damage.

Keith Krichinsky, a meteorologist with Foot's Forecast based out of Hampstead, said that to have three buildings in such a contained area all be struck by lightning from a single storm is surprising.

"It's not unheard of, but it's certainly unusual," Krichinsky said. "Unless there's a tornado, it's not common for that many strikes to all hit buildings here in Carroll."

