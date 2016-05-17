Little Longears Miniature Donkey Rescue seeks donations

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has selected Little Longears Miniature Donkey Rescue, of Westminster, as one of 15 facilities who may be awarded a $10,000 conditional grant.

Through the ASPCA Equine Facility Expansion Matching Grant, the rescue will be able to build a quarantine medical barn and paddock if the organization matches the funds, said Jacque Schultz, senior director of the ASPCA Equine Fund.

"As a relatively young rescue, not only will this opportunity help them build a quarantine medical barn to protect their herd when illness or injury strike, it will also increase their ability to care for more donkeys and widen their fundraising knowledge as they work to raise the match and expand the reach of their organization," Schultz said.

According to the rescue's co-owner, Valerie Lowe, the organization has five months to match the grant's funds.

"Anything over the amount will still be used for the entire project," Lowe said.

For more information, visit www.littlelongearsminiaturedonkeyrescue.com.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben