Westminster man guilty of false imprisonment, acquitted on assault charges.

The courtroom sat in silence for six minutes, while Senior Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Roscher counted down the minutes. It was a technique used by Roscher in his closing argument to urge the jury to find a Westminster man guilty of false imprisonment, first- and second-degree assault and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

It was six minutes on June 14, 2015, that brought the 12-member jury to the courtroom, starting Tuesday, to determine whether John Million, 68, of the 2500 block of East Mayberry Road, committed assault and false imprisonment when he held his then live-in girlfriend for six minutes in a master bedroom of the house they lived in while three deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office stood outside the door pleading with him to let her go.

After three full days of arguments and testimony, the jury found Million guilty of false imprisonment and not guilty of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime Friday.

For the jury to return a guilty verdict on false imprisonment, the state had to prove that Million confined the woman through force or the threat of force, according to jury instructions read by presiding Judge Fred Hecker.

For the jury to return a guilty verdict on second-degree assault, the state had to prove that Million had the intention to make the women fear that he would harm her, that he had the ability to harm and that she had a reason to fear that Million would harm her. The state could also prove that Million caused intended physical harm or contact that was unwanted by the woman, according to Hecker's jury instructions.

The defense used the theory of defense of others as a reason for the events. Under defense of others, the defense had to show that Million believed the woman was in danger, his belief was reasonable, he used a reasonable amount of force to protect her and the force was used to protect others, according to Hecker's jury instructions.

It was established during the trial that Million returned from a retreat on June 14. Once home, he mowed the lawn and jumped in the property's hot tub. He asked his then-girlfriend, who requested to not be named for safety concerns, to go to dinner with him multiple times but she declined. Million went alone, came home, had words with the woman and then went to bed.

From there the version of events differed.

One of the contentious points between the state's and defense's stories was whether Million attempted to strangle the woman. Deputies testified for the state that they heard the woman yell that he was strangling her and then what sounded like a person's air being cut off.

When defense attorney David McFadden asked one of the deputies testifying, Deputy John Buenger, to replicate the noise, Buenger replied he wouldn't be able to without hurting himself.

McFadden and his co-counsel, Sara Rigdon, questioned the strangulation, pointing out that there were no bruises, deputies could not see whether Million actually strangled her and the woman testified that she could not recall him strangling her.

"How does she not recall someone putting their hands around her neck?" he said to the jury.

Through closing arguments and questioning, the state, represented by Roscher and Assistant State's Attorney Brenda Harkavy, worked to convince the jury that Million held a gun while holding the woman, at one point strangled her and assaulted her while holding her in the room.

In the state's version of events, Million went out to a camper, got a gun that he possessed and shot at something, prompting the woman to call her daughter, afraid, and tell her that Million had a gun. The woman attempted to talk to Million while he was in his room, but he told her to get [expletive] out, Roscher said through questioning and arguments.

Million and the woman ended up in a bedroom together for six minutes, the police were called and once they arrived, Million would not let the woman go despite pleas from the police, he said.

"You have the state telling you that John Million is the villain, and John Million telling you he's the hero," Roscher said in his closing statement Thursday.

During Roscher's cross of Million on Thursday, he asked Million if he said he would never hurt the woman. Million told him that he said he would never threaten her. When Roscher asked if that meant he would hurt her, Million replied that he would never hurt her and he loved her.

Roscher called up images, entered into evidence, of the woman on June 14, which showed the bruises she sustained, and asked Million three times, voice louder each time, if that was how much he loved her. Million did not have to answer after Hecker sustained the defense attorneys' objections.

For the women to get away, a deputy had to strike Million three to five times in the shoulder, Roscher said in closing arguments.

The woman ran from her house, and into the arms of Deputy Shanita Blackwell, who was at the house as part of the group of deputies setting up a perimeter.

"She was booking it. I can't give you a speed, but she was running. She was running for her life," Blackwell said during testimony.

In Million's version, told through Million's testimony and his attorneys' arguments, Million was in bed when he remembered he left his gun in his camper. He got out of bed to retrieve it and on the way he noticed a groundhog in their garden. When he saw it again, he decided to shoot at it to scare it off, after checking that no one was around him, he said during testimony.

He came back, put the gun on the dresser in the master bedroom because he was too tired to put it in a drawer and went to bed in the house's spare room. The woman came upstairs to talk and he told her that he was too tired to argue and told her to get out, he said during testimony.

About 40 minutes later he went down to speak with the woman when he saw police cars arrive. He went upstairs to put clothes on and the woman followed him, although he did not know why, he said.

Million said he believed the woman called the police, but he was not upset with her. During testimony he also said that he believed the deputies were there because of a gun complaint.

When he got upstairs, he saw the gun on the dresser, picked it up, pointed it at the ceiling and asked the woman what he was going to do with the gun. At one point, the woman grabbed the gun, and Million prevented her from leaving the room so that she would not get shot by the police on the other side of the door, he said.

"And I was not about to allow the woman I loved to walk out 4 feet from a gun before I planned an exit strategy. A safe exit strategy," Million said.

Million said he felt relieved when the police came in and separated him from the woman.