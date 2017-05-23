Celebrating a family's military history

Adding together their military careers, Charles Baker and his four sons have nearly 150 years of service between them. Throughout their years in the Navy, Baker and his sons have accumulated a unique collection of military caps, picking up new hats on each ship they were assigned to and location where they served.

For the month of May, these caps are being displayed at the Finksburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library, providing a tour of the styles of Navy hats through the years as well as telling the story of the Bakers' military service.

"After I retired, I started telling my sons that every time you get on a different ship, make sure to get a hat and send it to me," said Baker, a Finksburg resident. "I had a whole bunch at a time and now I have even more."

The library exhibit features about 40 caps, taken from his home collection made up of his own and those given to him by sons Douglas, Charles Jr., Matthew and Gregory, the only one of the Bakers still in the service. Throughout the year, he said, they hang on the walls of his basement around the family pool table.

Charles' wife, Mary Ann Baker, said she came up with the idea for the exhibit while checking out books at the library.

"I just happened to walk in one day, and the case was empty, but when I came in the next day, there was a new exhibit," Mary Ann said. "I went up and asked, 'Who does that here?' They told me that anyone can, so I said, 'How about a collection of military hats?' They had never had hats before."

In addition to the hats, the exhibit features biographies of the Baker servicemen, lists of the locations they've served, ships they've been on and schools they've attended as well as other pieces from their travels, including the flag Charles was given when he retired, and an American flag flown over Kabul, Afghanistan, that Matthew added to the collection.

Among the 40 Navy hats, is a single Marine Corps hat. Charles said that is one of the most special pieces of the exhibit to him, as a signifier of when he first entered the military.

"I started in the Marine Corps back in 1954," Charles said. "I was a sergeant, and I spent almost three years in active duty."

After leaving the Marines, Charles attended college at Mount St. Mary's University and began working at Navy Supply in Mechanicsburg. Soon, he decided to re-enlist.

DYLAN SLAGLE/STAFF PHOTO/Carroll County A caricature of the Bakers, from left, Douglas, Charles, Jr., Charles Sr., Matthew and Gregory Baker is displayed as part of a display of more than three dozen military caps collected around the world by Charles Baker and his four sons, all of whom served in the Navy, at the Finksburg branch of the Carroll County Public Library.

"I was looking at my life, and I realized I don't like civilian life as much as I like the military," Charles said. "I don't know why I like the military; I just liked it. They come up to you and tell you, 'Here's the rules; you better abide by them.' It's nice."

Charles said he was excited his four sons were as drawn to the military life as he was. He said the travel was one of the things that helped encourage them to stay.

Mary Ann said they began working on preparing the exhibit around Easter. She said she dusted each of the hats, and she and Charles began arranging them on the dining room table.

Soon, Charles began typing up the military histories of each of his sons. He said the family began emailing back and forth to make sure each of the counts was correct.

Though it required some labor to bring it together, Mary Ann said she was thankful she convinced her husband to do it.

"I made him work hard for this, but the day we put it all up on the wall he leaned over and said 'Gee, thanks for this,'" Mary Ann said. "Now we just need to find something for him to do now."

