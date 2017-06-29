Former teacher guilty of motor vehicle homicide, won't serve jail time

A former North Carroll High School teacher pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of homicide with a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, but received no active jail time for her role in a February 2016 crash that killed two people.

Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Stansfield sentenced Michele E. Seibel, 53, of Westminster, to three years for each of the two counts to be served consecutively, then fully suspended each sentence, meaning no jail time will be served. Seibel will also be on five years probation, with 18 months supervision by pretrial services, must refrain from consuming alcohol and will be subject to random urinalysis, Stansfield ordered.

During the 18 months of supervised probation, Seibel will have a Sobrietor, which remotely tests someone's breath for alcohol, Stansfield ordered.

In deciding her sentence, Stansfield said he considered Seibel's injuries and her life of service as a teacher, saying these types of cases are the most difficult for the family because they are "criminal in nature but not intentional deaths."

Stansfield told the family members of Mary Lou Wolfe, Lee Rose and Gertrude Rose present in the courtroom that he hopes that they can find "solace in their faith" and begin to move on.

Seibel was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer on Md. 27 near Taylorsville at about 2:05 p.m. Feb. 20, 2016, when she crossed the center line and struck a Subaru Forester driven by Lee Rose, 88.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the crash and reported that Seibel smelled of alcohol at the scene. Later investigation determined that there were "sufficient levels of alcohol in her blood to establish impairment," according to a Maryland State Police news release.

CAPTION Multiple fire companies responded to a two-alarm blaze at a commercial building on Main Street in Mount Airy on Thursday June 15, 2017. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Multiple fire companies responded to a two-alarm blaze at a commercial building on Main Street in Mount Airy on Thursday June 15, 2017. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) CAPTION Multiple fire companies responded to a two-alarm blaze at a commercial building on Main Street in Mount Airy on Thursday June 15, 2017. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) Multiple fire companies responded to a two-alarm blaze at a commercial building on Main Street in Mount Airy on Thursday June 15, 2017. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times) CAPTION The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. The class got to shoot simulation guns and saw a flash bang demonstration. CAPTION Local law enforcement and the school system held an active assailant scenario at Winters Mill High School. Local law enforcement and the school system held an active assailant scenario at Winters Mill High School. CAPTION Deputy Brian Colussy, Union Bridge members talk about his work in the town. Deputy Brian Colussy, Union Bridge members talk about his work in the town. CAPTION Fire companies from New Windsor, Union Bridge, Westminster, Pleasant Valley and Winfield responded to house fire in the 100 Block of Springdale Avenue in New Windsor Saturday afternoon. According to New Windsor Fire Department Chief Tom Coe, no one was injured in the fire that was reported at 3:48 p.m. and brought under control within 14 minutes. Fire companies from New Windsor, Union Bridge, Westminster, Pleasant Valley and Winfield responded to house fire in the 100 Block of Springdale Avenue in New Windsor Saturday afternoon. According to New Windsor Fire Department Chief Tom Coe, no one was injured in the fire that was reported at 3:48 p.m. and brought under control within 14 minutes.

One of Rose's passengers, Wolfe, 83, was pronounced dead at Carroll Hospital the day of the crash. Seibel and Rose were flown to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center, along with another passenger of Rose's vehicle, his 90-year-old wife, Gertrude. She died Feb. 22 from injuries suffered in the crash.

A grand jury indicted Seibel in January.

Kathi Hill, Seibel's attorney, told Stansfield that the events of Feb. 20 changed Seibel's life.

"She will regret this forever," Hill said. "Now when Michele Seibel wakes up, she has maybe a moment, a second when the day has the promises it had before Feb. 20."

Hill declined to comment after the proceeding.

But while Stansfield and Hill talked about Seibel as the former North Carroll teacher, Adam Wells, who prosecuted the case for the state, and the family of the victims urged Stansfield to evaluate Seibel as the person who caused the crash that resulted in the loss of two lives.

"But we're not here about Michele Seibel the teacher," Wells said. "We're here today about Michele Seibel the drunk driver."

Wells told Stansfield that the state wanted sentences of three years with all but 18 months suspended for each of the two counts to be served consecutively, for a total of three years active incarceration. Three years is the maximum penalty for a charge of vehicular homicide with impaired.

"In these tragic cases, the state was asking for jail for Ms. Seibel and believed that was an appropriate sentence for her," Wells said after the hearing.

Although the court decided active incarceration would not be practical in Seibel's case given her injuries, Wells said that the state believes jail is an "appropriate sanction" when there's a death as a result of drunken driving.

State's Attorney Brian DeLeonardo said in a text message that his condolences go out to the families of Wolfe and Rose, "for this collision that resulted in the senseless loss of their loved ones.

"It is such a tragedy each time we see lives forever impacted due to someone's decision to drive impaired," DeLeonardo wrote in the text message.