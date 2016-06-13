Second Vicarini brother to serve 10 years for Finksburg Pharmacy robbery

A man pleaded guilty Monday morning to his role in the 2015 armed robbery of the Finksburg Pharmacy.

Michael D'Angelo Vicarini, 32, of Fallston, pleaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery and two counts of firearm use in a felony. His other 13 counts, including first-degree assault and armed robbery conspiracy, were abandoned by the state as part of the plea.

Judge Thomas Stansfield accepted the plea, and sentenced Vicarini 10 years without the possibility of parole for the two counts of firearm use in a felony. Stansfield also gave Vicarini 20 years with 10 years suspended for one count of armed robbery, as well as 20 years fully suspended the second count of armed robbery and 20 years fully suspended for the third count. Those sentences will be served concurrently.

Following his release, Vicarini will be put on five years of supervised probation.

Vicarini entered a conditional plea, which allows him to appeal his case to the Maryland Court of Appeals based on decisions made during the criminal motions associated with his case, defense attorney Matt Williamson told Stansfield and Vicarini during the hearing.

In most cases, when a defendant pleads guilty they can only appeal if the sentencing is above the maximum sentence, the case is tried in the wrong jurisdiction, the defendant did not make a voluntary plea and/or the defendant does not believe their attorney handled the case to the best of his or her ability.

Williamson declined to comment on the case after the hearing.

Although Vicarini did not enter the Finksburg Pharmacy, he was still able to be charged and convicted of armed robbery due to accomplice liability, according to Senior Assistant State's Attorney Cara Frieman. Under accomplice liability in Maryland, people can be charged and convicted of a crime if they helped plan or execute it, even if they were not the one to actually commit it.

Vicarini was the driver of a getaway car while his brother, Louis Anthony Vicarini Jr., entered the Finksburg Pharmacy and held three employees at gunpoint while demanding drugs. After taking 37 prescription bottles, Louis Vicarini crossed Md. 140 to where Michael Vicarini was waiting with the car, according to a statement of facts read by Deputy State's Attorney Ned Coyne during the hearing.

The two men attempted to flee into Baltimore County, but were caught by an off-duty police officer who was able to alert local law enforcement and help conduct a traffic stop on the car. Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office who lead the search for the vehicle discovered the clothing Louis Vicarini wore in the pharmacy, the gun he used, the prescription bottles and an additional handgun, according to the statement of facts.

Louis Vicarini was convicted by a jury of armed robbery, first-degree assault and several other related charges in April. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison by Judge Fred Hecker on Thursday.

