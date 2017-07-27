4-Her Melanie Martin isn't in it for the competition

Astride her 6-year-old paint quarter horse cross Ella, 4-Her Melanie Martin prepared to show at this year's Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair. She plans to show her English riding techniques Monday morning and her Western riding skills on Wednesday morning.

"Showing is a fun, social event," said Martin, of Westminster. "It's not about the competition, it's about building relationships."

Martin, who plans to become a veterinarian, has been active in the 4-H horse program for 10 years and also shows Mini-Rex rabbits. Martin also plans to submit artwork, woodworking and crafts at the fair.

"It's my favorite week of the year," Martin said. "I get to spend all week with my friends and my animals."

Martin, a rising senior at Winters Mill High School, explained that getting ready for the fair is mostly about preparation.

"I spend hours cleaning tack, grooming and braiding," she said. "The night before the show, I try to go back to the basics and work on our walk, trot and canter. You really only show for 20 minutes."

Martin's mother Jen Martin said 4-H has taught her daughter valuable life skills.

"She's really increased her knowledge of animals," Jen Martin said. "She's also learned life skills like public speaking, responsibility and how to manage money."

This year, Martin coached the Horse Bowl junior and intermediate teams. She became involved in Horse Bowl, a knowledge-based buzzer contest about horses, when she was 8-years-old.

"It combines biology, history and math," Martin said. "We studied but we also had fun touring horse parks, farms, vet schools and horse rehabs."

Horse Bowl coach Amanda Hart said she "loves that Melanie came back to coach."

"It's not just about learning about horses, it's more about growing our future leaders," Hart said. "That's what makes me most proud of Melanie. More than anything she truly gets the meaning of 4-H. She's coaching, teaching and continuing the tradition — she's all about giving back to the community."

Martin is also a member of Deep Run 4-H Club, a community service-based club. Her club plans to volunteer in the kitchen and assist with Children's Day.

"Everyone does a little bit of everything," Martin said. "We collect supplies for the cold weather shelter, make care packages for soldiers and make stockings for the Salvation Army."

Beth Smith, one of the Deep Run club's leaders, said Martin is "the future of this county and she represents that well."

"She's mature and talented and she's one of those kids that has it all together," Smith said. "She's passionate about community service and the animals she shows."

