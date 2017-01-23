Taneytown man arrested after alleged assault

A Taneytown man is charged with second degree assault after an alleged incident at the intersection of Rockland Roops Mill roads on Sunday.

Callen Jamison Meeks, 21, of the 500 block of Kenan Street in Taneytown, is charged with second degree assault, according to electronic court records.

Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday on the unit block of Kenan Street, according to charging documents. A woman told deputies that Meeks had assaulted her by placing his hands on each side of her neck while the woman, Meeks and some friends were together at Rockland and Roops Mill roads sometime after 1 a.m., according to charging documents.

The woman stated that Meeks assaulted her while they were arguing and she tried to prevent Meeks from wandering away from the location, according to charging documents. The woman stated she never lost consciousness during the incident, but stated Meeks had his hand on her neck for 10 to 15 seconds, according to charging documents.

The deputies observed purplish/red bruising on both sides of the woman's neck and also observed slight petechia, spots caused by broken capillaries, in both of the woman's eyes, according to charging documents. She was evaluated by Carroll Hospital Center staff.

Deputies went to Meeks' residence to speak with him.

Meeks admitted to having an argument with the woman, but said he did not try to strangle her. He said the woman was trying to keep him from leaving the area and he pushed her in attempt to get her to stop. Meeks said he may have accidentally pushed the woman on the bottom of the neck during the incident, but does not believe he squeezed her neck, according to charging documents.

Meeks was arrested Sunday. He posted $3,000 bond and was released. Meeks' court date is scheduled for March 29, according to electronic court records.

