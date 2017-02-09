MDA announces spring fertilizer dates, beginning Feb. 15

The Maryland Department of Agriculture recently announced that farmers who planted small grains for harvest may "top dress" these crops with commercial fertilizer beginning Wednesday, Feb. 15 as long as ground conditions remain favorable.

The determination follows Maryland's nutrient management regulations and applies to all farmers growing small grains, including those enrolled in the commodity option of the department's Cover Crop Program. In all instances, manure applications are restricted until March 1.

"According to University of Maryland researchers, soil temperature and crop growth indicate that these small grains have absorbed all available nutrients in the soil and now require additional nutrients to keep growing," said Secretary Joe Bartenfelder in a prepared statement.

"Based on research that I have conducted in the past, I have determined that once wheat or barley accumulates 350-400 Growing Degree Days from Jan. 1, both crops may benefit from the first application of spring nitrogen," explained Dr. Robert Kratochvil, associate professor and extension specialist at the University of Maryland, in a prepared statement.

According to an MDA news release, the warm winter resulted in an accumulation of Growing Degree Days, which are used to estimate the growth and development of plants during the growing season. The university recommends split applications of spring nitrogen with the first application occurring on or soon after Wednesday based on the Growing Degree Days accumulation and the second application when the crops begin to joint.

For additional information on the department's cover crop requirements, farmers should contact their local soil conservation district or the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost-Share Program at 410-841-5864. Questions about winter nutrient applications should be directed to the Nutrient Management Program at 410-841-5959. Farmers with fields that are not suitable for harvest should contact their crop insurance agent for guidance.

