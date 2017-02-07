MDA offering cost share grants to help farmers cover manure injection costs

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is offering cost share grants to help farmers cover the cost of injecting manure and other eligible organic nutrients into cropland, a practice that can lower potential for nutrient runoff and reduces on-farm odors.

According to an MDA news release, although manure injection is no longer required by Maryland's nutrient management regulations, the department is promoting the practice to help farmers improve nutrient efficiencies. Cost share funding is only available for manure injection; manure incorporation is no longer being cost shared.

Cost share assistance is available to hire custom operators, rent or lease equipment, or offset operating costs associated with using equipment needed to inject manure into the soil. Cost share rates for manure injection are $55 per acre. While manure transportation costs are not covered by this program, eligible farms may participate in the department's Manure Transportation Program, according to the release.

According to the release, grants for manure injection are administered by the Maryland Agricultural Water Quality Cost Share Program. Applicants must be in good standing with the program to participate and in compliance with Maryland's nutrient management regulations. All work must be completed by July 1, and all claims for payment received by July 30. Other restrictions apply. Farmers should visit their local soil conservation district office as soon as possible to apply.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben