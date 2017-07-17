Waiting game for changes to Md. 27 intersection

It's a waiting game for the residents off of Gillis Falls Road who are looking for changes to be made to the intersection of that road and Md. 27, one of the flashing light intersections leading into Mount Airy from Westminster.

Sheriff Jim DeWees called the intersection of Md. 27 and Gillis Falls Road a difficult one. Between 2012 and 2016, the Maryland State Highway Administration recorded 11 crashes at the intersection, SHA district engineer John Concannon said at a meeting Monday between citizens, police, SHA and the Carroll County government.

In 2017, Maryland State Police, so far, recorded two crashes at the intersection, said 1st Sgt. Ronald Menchey at the meeting.

There are problems with sightlines and confusion at the intersection — there's a right lane dedicated as an auxiliary lane, but it can be confusing if drivers are using it to turn right onto Gillis Falls Road or if they are using it to bypass a left-turning vehicle, said Sharleen Kutrumbis and Susan McNulty, two residents who live off Gillis Falls Road.

"There's just so much going on, you can't navigate that intersection until everyone is at a stop," Kutrumbis said.

SHA is already working on improvements to the intersection — which will include changing the flashing lights to a traffic signal, widening the road to include left turn lanes from Md. 27 onto Gillis Falls Road and Harrisville Road, and realigning Harrisville Road with Gillis Falls Road — but the project will take time and money, Concannon said.

Concannon said SHA is approaching having 30 percent of the design phase completed and has already allocated $950,000 toward the project's design phase. But the project needs about $3 million more to be completed, he said at the meeting.

A design process typically takes 18 months to two years, and once it is completed, SHA will start with right of way acquisitions, which involve getting private land, and construction phases, Concannon said after the meeting.

But the meeting Monday, led by Commissioner Richard Rothschild, R-District 4, was about discussing temporary fixes to the intersection while the SHA project is in the works.

While the fixes to the intersection may be imperfect, they are better than none, Rothschild said, adding that they needed creative, while imperfect, solutions until the intersection is complete with the traffic signal and turn lanes.

Rothschild said he'll go to the commissioners and ask to buy electronic signs that the Carroll County Sheriff's Office can use to alert people about the intersection as they approach. He's also going to propose holding a public hearing about allocating money toward the project, he said.

Allocating money could potentially speed up the project because it would help SHA meet the $3 million goal it needs to complete the project, Concannon said.

Rothschild also said he's planning to talk to the Maryland secretary of transportation in hopes of getting the secretary to prioritize the project.

The commissioner asked that Concannon look at turning the auxiliary lane into a right-turn lane instead of allowing people to use it as a bypass as a temporary measure. Concannon said he'll also look at cutting trees on the properties that border Gillis Falls Road and hinder sight lines.

Other fixes were proposed, but were dismissed.

"Doing nothing isn't an option, but doing a lot of little fixes could be confusing," McNulty said.

Fixes that were nixed included changing the speed limit on the road. Both Concannon and Menchey said that reducing speed limits on a specific part of the roadway can cause more collisions.

Other changes to the intersection as temporary fixes could also cause more crashes, Concannon said, because of driver expectancy. Changing the signal wouldn't help because there wouldn't be left turn lanes, and the way Harrisville and Gillis Falls roads line up prevents people from making traditional left turns, he said.

"Again the driver expectancy issue is very real, and we need to fix it," Concannon said.

Kutrumbis and McNulty said that they were happy with the meeting because despite trying to draw attention to the issue, the meeting was the furthest they've gotten.

Kutrumbis, who works in real estate, said that the intersection is having effects on the neighborhoods.

"People do not want to live in our communities anymore because of that intersection," she said.

