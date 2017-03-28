Eldersburg man dies after being struck crossing Md. 26

A 50-year-old pedestrian has died after she was struck by a vehicle on Liberty Road near Eldersburg Monday night.

Maryland State Police say the man was crossing Md. 26 between Hemlock and Ridge roads around 8:43 p.m. March 27, when he was struck by a 2013 Nissan Sentra being driven by a 17-year-old female traveling east on Md. 26.

The man, an Eldersburg resident, was taken to Northwest Hospital in Randallstown where he was pronounced deceased. Police are withholding his identification pending notification of next of kin.

The 17-year-old driver and her 17-year-old passenger, both of Eldersburg, were not identified.

Md. 26 was shut down for about two hours while police investigated the crash. Maryland State Police ask any witnesses to contact the investigating Troopers Ricker or Rafter by calling the Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.