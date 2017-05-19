Crash knocks out traffic signals on Md. 140 in Wesminster

Maryland State Police were directing traffic in Westminster Friday morning after a vehicle crash that knocked down a power line, shutting down two traffic signals.

The crash occurred on westbound Md. 140 sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Friday morning, according to a state police spokesman, who said that as of 9:40 a.m. he still did not have any details of what had taken place. Police were directing traffic at the intersections of Md. 140 and Malcolm Drive and Md. 140 and Gorsuch Road as of that time, he said, and Maryland State Highway Administration personnel had just arrived on the scene.

It is not yet known when the traffic signals will resume operation, according to the spokesman.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

