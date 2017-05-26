Registration required to compete at Maryland State Fair

'The Keepers,' pending closure shadow Seton Keough's final days
Michel Elben
Michel Elben

Pre-registration is required to compete for ribbons and prizes at the 136th unFAIRgettable MY Maryland State Fair presented by Toyota. The fair offers more than 3,000 competition classes for 4-H/Future Farmers of America members and the general public to enter.

All 4-H, Home Arts, Farm and Garden, and Open Class Livestock entries may be entered online by 11:59 p.m. July 31. To enter a favorite cow, quilt, flower, tomato or other creation, visit www.marylandstatefair.com.

