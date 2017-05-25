Mount Airy man arrested after allegedly assaulting a child

A Mount Airy man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted an elementary-school-aged child earlier in the month.

Christopher Allen Mathis, 37, of the 3600 block of Marguerite Court, was charged with one count of second-degree assault. He was held without bail on Wednesday, but released on his own recognizance after a Thursday bail review, according to electronic court records.

Mathis was also charged with two counts of second-degree child abuse, but both of the charges were entered as nolle prosequi, or abandoned by the state, according to electronic court records.

On May 1, Mathis was having an argument with a woman when her child interrupted them. After the child interrupted the conversation three to four times, Mathis grabbed the child by the torso and lifted her up to the point where she almost hit the ceiling, according to the statement of charges.

A Maryland State Police trooper spoke with the child's mother, the child's brother and the child. All three said Mathis had lifted the child after she repeatedly interrupted the mother's conversation with Mathis, according to the statement.

The child also told the trooper that her back hurt after she was grabbed, according to the statement.

Mathis told the trooper he picked up the child and that he didn't initially realize he hurt the child, according to the statement.

Mathis did not respond to calls for comment as of 7 p.m. Thursday. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio