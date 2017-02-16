Sykesville man arrested twice in one week

A Sykesville man is being held without bail after he was arrested for second-degree assault twice in one week.

Troy Wayne Mason, 30, of the 5700 block of Hodges Road, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count each of second-degree assault, intoxicated endangerment, trespassing on private property and failure to follow a reasonable order. He was also arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with one count of second-degree assault.

He currently is being held without bail, which remained unchanged after a Thursday bail review, according to electronic court records.

Westminster police responded to a Main Street residence after receiving a 911 hang up. A woman spoke with an officer and said she was visiting a friend with Mason when they began to argue. She called 911 to get him to leave, but there was no physical contact. The officer noted that she had dark bruising under one of her eyes, which was from a previous incident, according to a statement of charges.

The friend the two were visiting told police that she had asked Mason to leave several times, but he refused. At that time, officers asked Mason to leave the residence, according to the statement.

Mason told officers he didn't do anything and, in the statement of charges, he is described as being belligerent. Mason left the residence but stood in the yard, saying he needed to charge his phone and was missing cigarettes. He was told again to leave and, if he refused, he'd be arrested, according to the statement.

Mason allegedly cursed at the officers, but eventually left and went to Carriage House Liquors. The officers stayed at the residence for 15 minutes until Mason left the area, according to the statement.

The officers returned less than an hour later after receiving a call for trespassing. Upon arrival, they spoke to the friend who said Mason had returned and the woman was in the rear of the residence crying. The woman said she did not want to press charges, but Mason had smacked her face, according to the statement.

A witness told police that while he did not see the assault, he heard a woman yell for someone to get away from her, a man yelling that he "told you [expletive]" and the sound of someone getting punched in the face, according to the statement.

Officers found Mason lying in front of Vince's Seafood apparently unresponsive. He had bloodshot eyes and incoherent speech, and officers noted smelling alcohol on him. He was taken to Carroll Hospital, according to the statement.

In addition to the Feb. 8 arrest for second-degree assault, the woman had pressed charges against Mason on Jan. 30.

Mason is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

