Registration open for Maryland Farmers' Market Conference

Registration is now open for the 2017 Maryland Farmers' Market Conference. The conference will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis.

According to an MDA press release, conference sessions will include marketing tips for farmers markets, updates on current regulations guiding the 2017 season, food safety, and much more. Training and certification sessions will be available for the Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP), the Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP), and the Fruit and Vegetable Check (FVC) program. Farmers can also sign up to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The department's Weights & Measures program will offer equipment certifications for farmers who bring their market scales to the conference.

Space is limited to the first 90 guests to register and submit payment. For questions regarding registration or the program in general, please contact Shelby Watson Hampton at 410-841-5776 or shelby.watsonhampton@maryland.gov.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben