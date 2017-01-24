Manor Hill Tavern set to open next month in Ellicott City
Maryland Dairy Convention to be held Feb. 22

The Maryland Dairy Convention will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Frederick. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

According to a Maryland Dairy Industry Association news release, the theme of event will be "Improving Performance Through Better Cow Well-Being." The event will feature Nigel Cook, DVM, of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, as well as breakout sessions, a trade show, an afternoon social media workshop and Dairy of Distinction and Maryland Dairy Shrine awards.

For more information, call 301-349-0750 or email secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org, visit www.marylanddairyindustry.org, or go to Eventbrite.com and search for "MD Dairy Convention."

