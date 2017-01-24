Maryland Dairy Convention to be held Feb. 22

The Maryland Dairy Convention will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Frederick. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

According to a Maryland Dairy Industry Association news release, the theme of event will be "Improving Performance Through Better Cow Well-Being." The event will feature Nigel Cook, DVM, of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, as well as breakout sessions, a trade show, an afternoon social media workshop and Dairy of Distinction and Maryland Dairy Shrine awards.

For more information, call 301-349-0750 or email secretary@marylanddairyindustry.org, visit www.marylanddairyindustry.org, or go to Eventbrite.com and search for "MD Dairy Convention."

