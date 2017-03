The Maryland Department of Agriculture has postponed the Farmers Market Conference originally scheduled for March 14 due to expected inclement weather. The conference will be rescheduled for a date to later be determined.

For further questions, contact Weida Stoecker at 410-841-5789, or email weida.stoecker@maryland.gov.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben