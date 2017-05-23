Manchester to host HOPE meeting Thursday

There will be HOPE in Manchester on Thursday evening: a Heroin and Opioid Prevention Education meeting bringing together prevention professionals and the North Carroll faith community to address the addiction crisis.

The meeting, which is free and open to the community, begins at 6:30 p.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m. at 3337 Victory St. Speakers will include Linda Auerback, substance abuse prevention supervisor at the Carroll County Health Department; Tim Weber, drug prevention and treatment liaison for the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office; and parents who have lost children to drug overdoses.

The timing is appropriate, coming two days after the third annual Drug Overdose and Prevention Vigil in Westminster, and considering the continuing death toll in 2017.

"We had another death over the weekend, so I think we are up to 22 fatalities that we know of," Auerback said. "Everybody is just doing what they can do to save lives at this point."

Also speaking will be Pastor Charlie Marshall, of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manchester — the Northeast Carroll Ministerial Association is sponsoring the meeting. Addiction, to heroin or opioids, and fatal overdoses, of children and adult family members, is something he and other faith leaders increasingly encounter in their congregations.

"We see the toll that it's taking in the lives of the members of our own faith communities," Marshall said. "It's there, and as pastors it's something people often turn to us for — for support and guidance and strength."

Marshall said he hopes to help raise awareness among people who may not yet be aware of how far the heroin and opioid addiction epidemic has penetrated even the North Carroll community.

"We thought, as they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," he said. "Some of the people who will be sharing their testimonies at the event on May 25 have very, very powerful personal stories about how this has affected their lives."

The prevention office at the Health Department has been holding information meetings anywhere and, according to Auerback, getting a great reception, not only from those who have heard the message before, but in connecting with people who have not.

"It's different people coming out every time, which I like to see," she said. "I really expect to see a lot of new faces."

If you go

What: Heroin and Opioid Prevention Education meeting

When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25

Where: Manchester Town Hall, 3337 Victory St., Manchester

Cost: Free