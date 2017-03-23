Westminster man held without bail after allegedly robbing woman

A Westminster man is being held without bail after he allegedly robbed a woman in Manchester.

Anthony Jakob Mackie-Harvey, 26, was charged with one count each of robbery, theft less than $1,000 and second-degree assault. He was held without bail following his arrest Wednesday, and continues to be held without bail after a Thursday bail review, according to electronic court records.

A woman told a Manchester officer that she knows Mackie-Harvey because she contacts him to get in touch with her children's baby sitter. The woman ran into the baby sitter and Mackie-Harvey at Sheetz, 3281 Main St., on Sunday and the two offered to give the woman a ride back to her house so she could retrieve money she owed the baby sitter, according to the statement of charges.

Once at home, the woman went inside to retrieve her wallet. She then walked toward the vehicle to pay the baby sitter, when Mackie-Harvey grabbed the woman and started punching her in the head and face. He then grabbed her wallet, according to the statement.

The woman attempted to get her wallet back and defend herself. The vehicle's driver then drove away from the woman's house while the woman was still hanging onto the vehicle. The woman was able to break free and fell, according to the statement.

The officer contacted Mackie-Harvey, and Mackie-Harvey that he didn't do anything wrong.

Mackie-Harvey is scheduled to appear in court on April 21 for a preliminary hearing.

