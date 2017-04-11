Taneytown teens plead guilty to selling stolen firearms

Two Taneytown teenagers pleaded guilty after being charged as adults with a count of selling, possessing or trading a regulated firearm that they knew was stolen.

Macen Crane, 17, of the 3000 block of Bullfrog Road, was sentenced to five years, with all but nine months suspended. He will be put on home detention after he serves 90 days in the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court records.

Crane's sentence runs consecutively to a sentence he is serving in the juvenile system. Crane will also be placed on three years of probation once he serves his sentence, according to electronic court records.

After his guilty plea, Byron Zimmerman, 17, of the 100 block of Carnival Drive, was sentenced by Judge Barry Hughes to three years, with all but one year suspended. Following his release, he'll be placed on three years probation.

Crane elicited Zimmerman to help him break into his parents' house and steal his father's guns. Crane approached Zimmerman and said that if he did not help, Crane would use the weapons against Crane's father, according to the statement of facts read by Senior Assistant State's Attorney Sandra Johnson in Zimmerman's case.

Crane hid some of the guns, gave others to friends and sold two handguns to two unknown people in Taneytown. All but the two handguns have been recovered, according to a news release from the Carroll County State's Attorney's Office.

Zimmerman sold two AR-15 semiautomatic rifles for a handgun, according to Johnson's statement of facts.

Zimmerman's attorney, Eric Offutt, told Hughes that Zimmerman was a hard-working person who made a bad decision, adding that Zimmerman was 16 at the time.

Hughes told Zimmerman that he made a "terrible" decision and that he hoped the two missing guns would not be used in a crime so it would not be on Zimmerman's conscience.

"This was just bad decision-making all the way down the line. And this wasn't teenage bad decision-making," Hughes said.

