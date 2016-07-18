Westminster man arrested for second time in July

A Westminster man was arrested for the second time in July after he allegedly strangled a woman.

George Alexander Lyttle Jr., 19, of the 100 block of W. Main St., was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance that was not marijuana. He was initially held without bail but is currently being held on $25,000 after a bail review Monday, according to electronic court records.

He had not posted bond as of 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Lyttle was driving with a woman and her friend to pick up clothes when he got into a verbal altercation with her. He was sitting behind her in the car and reached around the seat and began to strangle her while telling her he wanted her to die, the woman told police, according to a statement of probable cause.

He allegedly strangled her for about a minute before she was able to break his hold on her neck by scratching and biting him on his arms and slapping him. Lyttle grabbed her phone when they arrived at the residence, and the woman told police she followed him through an alley to get the phone back. Lyttle pushed her in the alley, according to the statement.

The woman went in the residence to get the clothes for Lyttle, and when she came out, Lyttle threw the end of a waterspout at the woman. The waterspout piece missed the woman but hit a window on the front door, causing the glass to shatter and rain on the woman's friend. The friend had cuts on her face, arm and hands from the glass shards when police arrived on the scene, according to the statement.

Lyttle was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Detention Center. A correctional officer found two OxyContin pills inside Lyttle's boxer briefs during a search, according to the statement.

Lyttle was arrested July 6 after he allegedly sold drugs in Dutterer Park. He was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession with the intent to distribute.

Lyttle is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 17 for a preliminary hearing on his assault charges.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio