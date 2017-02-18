Spring Garden student leads sock drive for homeless shelter

Logan Collins, 9, likes to play the clarinet, the trombone, basketball and Pokemon. He also likes to draw and organize drives that help collect socks for homeless shelters.

The idea came after watching a commercial about people in need, Logan said. He wanted to do something to help.

"It just came to me that I should help people," Logan said.

Logan, along with his mother, Christy Collins, reached out to Human Services Programs of Carroll County, and a representative there recommended that Logan collect socks, Collins said.

Logan said the woman who helped them said people need socks because they go out in the snow and get frostbitten during the winter.

Logan, who is in fourth grade at Spring Garden Elementary School, brought his idea to the school, which fully embraced it. A box was decorated and placed in the school's lobby, said Logan's guidance counselor Jennifer Noah.

"I received an email from Logan's mother stating that he had approached her about wanting to help those who are less fortunate. Ms. Collins contacted the Human Services Programs of Carroll County for ideas. She found that there was a need for socks, and she emailed asking if the school could assist," Noah said in an email.

Logan said he was the first person to donate socks, but his friends and family soon jumped on board. His best friend, his dad and others at the school helped fill the box.

He estimates there were about 50 to 60 pairs of socks in the box. The school collected socks for approximately three weeks, Collins said, adding that while they didn't count how many pairs of socks made it inside the box, it was full when they delivered the box.

"It was really nice to get the community to come together because I know there are kids in need in every school so you never know who you are helping," Collins said.

Helping people has always been something Logan likes to do, he said, citing a time where he gave a bird a funeral service and another where he gave water bottles to people on the streets in Baltimore after an Orioles game.

"When we were coming back, I saw this guy sitting on the curb, and he was wearing a Orioles hat and sitting on the curb, and I gave him my water bottle," Logan said.

He wants to do another drive, and when he gets to be a bit older, hopes to continue to help people, especially those who are homeless, he said.

"I just didn't want that for them. I wanted them to have a nice family, maybe a wife and a couple of kids," Logan said. "And I wanted them to have a nice home."

Collins said her son is a "kind-hearted kid."

"I just think it's important for him to realize that other people live in the community, and they may not be as fortunate as we are," she said.

Noah said that the sock drive shows that Logan wants to help others and takes the initiative to do it. Participating and organizing these types of drives are good for the Spring Garden students, she said in an email.

"When students are able to help others, this sense of contribution can help to build their own self-esteem and resilience," Noah said in an email. "They learn at a young age that they can have a positive impact on our community and that by working together we can help to bring about a positive change."

