Potomac man arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to a football fight

A Potomac man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly brandished a small pistol during a fight between the Carroll County and Germantown semipro football teams.

Darrion Jaquane Locke, 20, was charged with one count of reckless endangerment, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. He was initially held on $20,000 bond, which was reduced to $1,500 after a bail review Monday.

Locke had not posted bail as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Troopers with Maryland State Police were called to the Carroll County Sports Complex, in the 2200 Littlestown Pike in Westminster, around 2:40 p.m. Sunday after a fight broke out between the Carroll County Cannons and the Germantown Gladiators semipro football teams. Two witnesses spoke with the troopers and said they saw a male pull a small pistol, according to a statement of probable cause.

The man was later identified as Locke, a player with the Germantown team, according to the statement.

One of the witnesses told troopers that a fight broke out between the two teams, and once it died down, the players walked back to their benches. Locke stood in front of the witness and pulled a gun with his left hand from his right side. Locke then pointed the gun at one of the witness' teammates, according to the statement.

The witness told the crowd Locke had a gun, and Locke put the gun into the helmet he was carrying before walking back to his sideline, according to the statement.

Another witness told troopers that the crowd was walking back to each team's benches when Locke walked from the opposite side of the field toward the crowd. He told troopers that Locke had his helmet in his hand and pulled a small, black pistol out of it and pointed the gun at the crowd, according to the statement.

Troopers investigating the incident were able to watch a video of the fight. In the video, the crowd of players walks toward the Carroll County team's bleachers while Locke walks away from the crowd and to another set of bleachers. Locke then walks "agressively" back toward the crowd with his helmet in his right hand and his left hand in his helmet, according to the statement.

Locke is later seen on the video being escorted away while keeping his hand inside the helmet. He walks back toward the crowd again but is escorted away by other players, according to the statement.

A preliminary court date for Locke has been set for June 14.

