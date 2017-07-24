Living History campers experience 1800s life

Twenty-four fourth-grade campers, some dressed in period garb, tried their hands at sewing, cooking, painting, tinsmithing, weaving, ropemaking, cane-fishing and candy-making last week during the Carroll County Farm Museum's annual Living History Camp. This week, fifth-graders are getting their turn.

"There's something for everybody here — it's all hands-on learning. History is best taught that way," camp director Robin Sipe said.

Sipe said the camp teaches children the skills they would have needed to survive rural life in the 1800s. Rising third-, fourth- and fifth-grade campers learn old-time skills from master craftsmen, play old-fashioned games and make traditional arts projects over a three-week period that concludes Friday.

Living History Camp at the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster Monday, July 17, 2017.

"We want to get unplugged and let them see, touch, taste and listen to history," Sipe said.

Group leader Lillie Hamm, of Westminster, said it's important for campers, "to learn about their heritage and what their ancestors would have done on a farm."

"We show them that life was more difficult then, but it could also be more fun," Hamm said. "If they're not having fun, I'm not doing my job."

Attempting tinsmithing, rising fourth-grader Colby Petry said in the middle of his camp last week that he signed up because he is "really into history."

Campers learn what life was like in the 1800s Campers learn what life was like in the 1800s See more videos

"I thought this would be fun because you learn a bunch of things from olden times," said Colby, of Westminster.

Peony Kang, of Eldersburg, said she knew she wanted to sign up when she looked through the camp's catalog.

"I thought it would be exciting," Peony said. "They have lots of activities and they've been fun. I really liked learning about woodworking."

Evangeline Rampata, of Hampstead, said the camp is "a fun experience."

"I learned how they used to wash clothes and what blacksmiths do," Evangeline said.

Alayna Enoff, of Westminster, said she wanted to learn more about the museum's animals.

"We saw a peacock lay an egg!" Alayna said.

Lexy Mellizo, of Westminster, said the camp is "a great way to make new friends."

"We're really having fun," Lexy said.

michel.elben@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7873

twitter.com/MichelElben