Hampstead 10-year-old builds a little free food pantry

If you can spare a little help, you can give a little help. If you need a little help, they have a little help for you, in Hampstead.

Tuesday evening saw the dedication of the Little Free Pantry at St. John's United Methodist Church on Main Street.

"If you don't know what it is, it's a place where people can come and donate food, and the people who need food can come and take it," said 10-year-old MacKenzie Greenwood.

It's a no intake food pantry, a literal pantry door set into the back of a building, where people can come and go at anytime according to their needs or generosity, and it was MacKenzie's idea.

Pastor Melissa Rudolph led a prayer at the dedication and praised MacKenzie's vision and commitment, her having approached Rudolph with the idea last fall.

"She said: 'Pastor Melissa, I have this idea. I want to have a free little pantry in our community where people can bring food and leave it, and anybody can open up the door and take food as they need it,'" Rudolph said.

"She was inspired by the Little Library concept."

Little Free Libraries are tiny take-a-book, leave-a-book constructions set up at churches and in neighborhoods.

"I heard about the Little Free Pantry and I also heard about the Little Free Library, and I liked the idea. So I thought, 'Why not start it on my own?'" MacKenzie said.

"I am not going to say no to something like this," said Jennifer Greenwood, MacKenzie's mother. "She put together her idea, and went to church council and gave a presentation asking if she could have permission to put it on church property; and, of course, they said yes."

Rudolph and MacKenzie then approached Rich Rost, of Venturing Crew 2013 and a member of the North Carroll Cooperative Parrish to which St. John's belongs. He and his team designed and built the cabinet that holds the food and other items, which is at the rear of the church's prayer chapel annex, a small white building that sits at the rear corner of the church lot at the intersection of Gill Avenue and Black Rock Road. Local signmaker Earl Fisher donated the sign, while Outlaw Barbecue and Holy Yoga also made early donations.

"It's been open since, I would say, about late January," MacKenzie said. "It makes me feel really good."

It's only been recently that the weather has been nice enough to allow for a proper dedication, Rudolph said, but the pantry has been seeing a lot of use and donations, thanks in part to a promotional video.

"She put a video on Facebook to promote the pantry and that had something like 65,000 views," Greenwood said. "Immediately the shelves were full, and there are shelves behind the pantry that are full."

Not only are shelves full of nonperishable food items, Rost said, but donations for other household goods have begun to pour in.

"We just started putting detergent pods in, and we got a contribution of $100 from an anonymous source to issue vouchers to the local laundry here in Hampstead," he said. "Not only can they get food, but they can also get access to washing their clothes. It's really kind of expanding."

The feedback from the community has been extremely positive, from notes left on the anonymous donation ledger — "I have no food money, God bless" — to in-person gratitude.

"I get stopped by people in the community all the time that say: 'Thanks for having that at your church. It really is helpful to my family when we are between paychecks,'" Rudolph said. "I say: 'Don't thank me; thank this little girl. She had this idea and made it happen.' She's pretty special."

Greenwood has to agree.

"I cry every time I think about it," she said. "She's pretty great."

