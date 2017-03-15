Union Bridge family converts Linwood Mill into architectural salvage business

Standing in the new woodworking shop they recently built in the Linwood Mill, father-and-son team Richard and Doug Blacksten explained their vision for revitalizing the old building.

The Blackstens, of Union Bridge, purchased Linwood Mill in September and plan to open Relics, an architectural salvage company, in the structure.

"It's a lovely building in a beautiful setting," said Doug.

Richard said he has salvaged out buildings for more than 40 years. When his son Doug returned to the area, he brought him to look at the mill and the family decided to buy it and start a business there. Doug and his wife Kelly own the property and Richard and his wife Charlene are their business partners.

Doug explained the mill was built by Joseph Englar in 1882. It had several owners before closing its doors on April 15, 2000. The mill remained vacant until the Blackstens' purchase.

"We want to help people add a little bit of history to their houses," Doug said.

Father and son restore Linwood Mill in Union Bridge

The family plans to use Richard's architectural salvage inventory to assist homeowners looking for matching materials. They also plan to sell customized repurposed pieces.

"It's material that you can't just go out to Lowe's and buy," Doug said.

Dave Keefer, of Linwood, said he thinks the Blackstens' business is "a great thing."

"The feed mill is a big part of Linwood's history and I'd like it to remain," Keefer said. "I think it's a good use for the building and it's good for Linwood."

Francis Baker, of Union Bridge, said he is "all for the project." Baker's father worked at the mill from 1945 to 1965. Their family lived in an apartment above the Mill's storeroom and also in a house adjacent to it.

"I'm so glad they're not tearing it down," Baker said. "Richard is very knowledgeable and his son is the same way. I hope it works for them. I don't know of anything else in the area quite like it."

Richard, a former Maryland State Trooper, began salvaging buildings as a hobby. He started doing it full-time in 1971 and gained business "through word of mouth."

"It's exciting," Richard said. "It's like peeking through cracks of time at the past."

Doug said the family has done a lot of clean-up in the building. They have started using the workshop and plan to open officially open for business in a few months.

"When we bought the place, you couldn't walk through it – there was so much rubbish," Doug said.

Richard said they plan to use the mill's inter-workings as a backdrop to display his architectural salvage pieces.

"The end product is to make a profit but it's also an opportunity to resell the old materials out of my inventory," Richard said.

Doug said he hopes the pieces "get a new life in someone's home."

"It's a chance for them to continue on."

