Randallstown man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles

A Randallstown man is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing $20,000 in vehicles and property.

Clinton Ewing Linger, 40, of the unit block of Sheraton Road in Randallstown, is charged with one count of theft scheme $10,000 to under $100,000, one count theft between $10,000 to under $100,000, one count theft scheme $1,000 to under $10,000, one count theft $1,000 to under $10,000, three counts of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and three counts of unauthorized removal of property, according to electronic court records.

A Maryland State Police trooper responded to the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack for a complaint of a possible stolen vehicle Thursday, April 13. The complainant said that he had purchased a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado from a Westminster man in December 2016, according to the charging documents.

The complainant said he waited until spring to register the vehicle because he was not going to use it during the winter. When he went to register the vehicle at the Maryland Vehicle Administration, MVA employees identified the vehicle as stolen, according to charging documents.

The complainant identified Linger using Facebook. He said after arrangements were made to buy the truck, he gave Linger approximately $1,800 in cash and Linger gave him the title, according to the charging documents.

Maryland State Police identified the truck as stolen. The same report also listed an ATV and motorcycle as stolen, according to charging documents.

State police, with the help of the Baltimore County Police Department, obtained a search warrant and found the ATV and motorcycle sitting outside of Linger's residence. State police seized the vehicles along with a 1971 BMW 2002 series passenger car, according to charging documents.

According to electronic court records, Linger posted $5,000 bond and was released. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 23.

