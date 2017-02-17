Police release sketch of man accused of sexual assault at Westminster park

Police have released a sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman walking her dog last month at Lime Kiln Park near Tahoma Farm Road and Md. 31 in Westminster.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the man, who is described as a dark-skinned, clean shaven, 18- to 25-years old, approximately 5-foot-8 with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the individual should contact Det. Cory Vandegrift at cvandegrift@ccg.carr.org or by calling 443-277-3546. The Westminster Police Department has offered a $2,500 reward for any tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect in this case.

Westminster Police responded to the area around 2 p.m. Jan. 25 and spoke with a woman who said she was walking her dog on a footpath between Tahoma Farm and Long Valley roads when the man accosted her, according to police. Westminster Police Capt. Pete D'Antuono said the man came up behind the woman and sexually assaulted her, then fled on foot.

The man fled on foot toward townhouses, but since there are a large number of townhouses in the area, he could have fled in any direction, D'Antuono said.

No weapons were involved in the incident, police said.

The woman was taken to Carroll Hospital.