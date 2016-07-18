Columbia man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at Westminster man

A Columbia man was arrested Friday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a Westminster man and attempted to get into the house of another.

Terrance Clevon Lilly, 43, was charged with 13 counts, including first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, endangering a person while intoxicated, false statement to a police officer, using a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure and other firearm-related charges. He was initially held without bail, which was changed to $50,000 after a bail review Monday, according to electronic court records.

Westminster police officers were called to the unit block of South Church Street after a resident called to say a man was banging on the resident's door and attempting to lure him out of the residence, according to a statement of probable cause.

According to the resident, a man, later identified as Lilly, banged on the front door of the residence. When the resident refused to open the door, Lilly told him that one of the resident's friends, "Josh," was injured. The resident did not know anyone named Josh, according to the statement.

The resident did not open the door, and Lilly jiggled the doorknob and demanded the resident open the door. The resident then called the police, according to the statement.

While police were speaking with the resident at his house, another man in the area told an officer that Lilly pointed a gun at him, according to the statement.

The man saw Lilly at the corner of Church and Charles streets, and Lilly asked the man for a cigarette. The man said he didn't have any and was walking home when he noticed Lilly following him. He then saw Lilly grab a small gun out of his pants, cock it and point it at his head, according to the statement.

The man ran from Lilly. He told police that Lilly chased him and told him to stop or he would shoot him. He was able to get away from Lilly, according to the statement.

While the man spoke to officers, he saw Lilly and alerted police, who pursued Lilly. After a short foot chase, officers detained Lilly. Officers searched the area and found a loaded gun, according to the statement.

Upon arrest, Lilly told officers that his name was Jody Thomas Sprill but told correctional officers at the Carroll County Detention Center his name was Terrance Lilly. MVA records identified him as Lilly, according to the statement.

During the search at the detention center, officers found two rounds of ammo. Lilly is not allowed to possess a firearm or ammunition due to a previous felony conviction, according to the statement.

A preliminary court hearing has been scheduled for Lilly on Aug. 12.

heather.mongilio@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-7898

twitter.com/hmongilio