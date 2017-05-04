State Highway Administration begins Liberty Road widening project

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced Thursday the launch of a $5.7 million project to widen Md. 26/Liberty Road in Sykesville.

SHA contractor C.J. Miller LLC, of Hampstead, will be widening Md. 26 from two to four lines between Emerald Lane and Calvert Way/Piney Ridge Parkway, according to an SHA media release, a project that is expected to be completed by summer 2018. Bicycle and acceleration lanes will also be added, as well as a left-turn lane at the Md. 26 and Emerald Lane intersection.

"Preliminary work is underway right now," said SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar. Signs and equipment are being set up and work will be progressing steadily as weather permits, he said.

A temporary barrier wall will be erected along Md. 26 and most of the work will take place behind it, but there will be some single-lane closures while that wall is set up. Those closures will be flagged and will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to the release.

SHA expects the project, once complete, will ease traffic congestion on a stretch of road that sees 25,000 drivers each day.

"This project is a perfect example of a smaller project yielding major benefits by reducing congestion and improving safety," acting District Engineer John Concannon said in a prepared statement. "SHA's improvements will eliminate the current bottleneck caused by the lane reduction, which will significantly improve traffic flow."

jon.kelvey@carrollcountytimes.com

410-857-3317

twitter.com/CCT_Health