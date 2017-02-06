Three flown to hospital after Sunday crash on Liberty Road

Three people were flown to University of Maryland Medical Center Sunday night following a single vehicle crash on Liberty Road near the Carroll-Baltimore county line.

Members of the Sykesville-Freedom District volunteer fire company were dispatched around 7:40 p.m. Sunday for a single vehicle that had run into a tree while traveling west on Liberty Road (Md. 26) between the two bridges of Liberty Reservoir, according to Public Information Officer Ed Ruch Jr.

Three people were trapped inside the vehicle when the fire company unit arrived, according to Ruch. After being freed from the vehicle, the three were flown to shock trauma on two helicopters, with one person in critical condition and two in serious condition, he said.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

