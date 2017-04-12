Finksburg man held without bail following alleged probation violation, resisting arrest

A Finksburg man was held without bail Wednesday after allegedly violating probation and being arrested Tuesday. When a deputy tried to arrest him for the violation, Matthew Brian Legore allegedly attempted to flee and assaulted the deputy and a state trooper.

Legore, 34, of the 2000 block of Kays Mill Road, was charged with two counts of second-degree assault on an officer, one count of resisting arrest and one count of failing to obey a reasonable or lawful order. He was held on $3,500 bond for those charges, which he posted Tuesday, but he remained held without bail on the probation of violation charge, according to electronic court records.

A Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Legore at around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, on Kays Mill Road after discovering there was a warrant out for him for probation violation. Legore stopped his car briefly, but when the deputy got out of the car, Legore's car accelerated and made a slight left turn onto the grassy shoulder, according to the statement of probable cause.

The deputy approached the vehicle, and Legore opened the driver's side door and told the officer he didn't do anything wrong. The deputy told him to park the vehicle and exit, but Legore refused to leave the vehicle. After Legore continued to refuse, the deputy approached the vehicle and attempted to hold the door open, while Legore tried to shut it, according to the statement of probable cause.

Legore then started to drive, and the deputy stepped away from the vehicle. Legore then drove away, according to the statement.

The deputy followed him until Legore stopped his vehicle at his residence.

The deputy approached the vehicle and told Legore to park the car and exit. Legore refused again. The deputy told Legore about the warrant, and Legore parked the car but did not exit. The deputy then attempted to force Legore out of the vehicle while Legore resisted, according to the statement.

The deputy got Legore out of the vehicle and arrested him. A Maryland State Police trooper came to assist, and when Legore saw the trooper he became irate. He attempted to kick the trooper, and ended up kicking both the trooper and the deputy, according to the statement.

Legore was on probation after he being convicted of a count of possessing equipment for administrating controlled dangerous substances and a count of attempting to elude police on foot in December, according to electronic court records.

During a bail review Wednesday, Judge Barry Hughes ordered Legore to be held without bail, noting that he appeared to be a danger to himself.

