Finksburg teen raises over $11K for service dogs

For Lauren Jenne, giving back to the community is an important part of life.

The 15-year-old Westminster High School student bounces back and forth between sports — field hockey and lacrosse — to theater and playing bass in a band, to reaching out to others who need it most through the Children of the American Revolution Maryland chapter.

Most recently, those people are United States veterans.

Through her work as the Maryland president of the Children of the American Revolution, Jenne, of Finksburg, has raised more than $11,000 through a service project for Hero Dogs, a nonprofit organization in Montgomery County that raises and trains service dogs for disabled veterans.

Jenne saw a presentation by Hero Dogs a few years back, and so when it was time to pick a recipient of her service project, the group came to mind. They're local and they help veterans, she said, which fits into what Children of the American Revolution stands for.

The organization is for people under the age of 22 who, according to its website, are "lineally descended from someone who rendered material aid to the cause of American Independence as a soldier, sailor, civil officer, or recognized patriot in one of the several Colonies or States, or of the United States." Children of the American Revolution focuses on patriotism, service and education about American heritage.

"I just think it's important to give back to the people fighting for our country every day," she said.

Giving back to Hero Dogs and veterans fits into the Children of the American Revolution, Jenne said, but it also involves animals, which she loves. It's interesting seeing all of the things they can be trained to do, she added.

"It's really cool how an animal can help someone so much," she said.

The pups at Hero Dogs are trained to do a multitude of things, from opening doors, to pulling a wheelchair, to picking up a cane or phone or keys that have been dropped, said Kiernan DuChene, a program assistant for the organization.

KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTOs A service dog moves a wheel chair during training at Hero Dog Center near Gaitersburg on Friday March 10, 2017. A service dog moves a wheel chair during training at Hero Dog Center near Gaitersburg on Friday March 10, 2017. (KEN KOONS/STAFF PHOTOs)

The organization raises and trains service dogs for veterans, though it's not just for those with mobility issues or physical ailments. They also train dogs for emotional support for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Sometimes, DuChene said, a veteran with anxiety may have a tic. A dog can be trained to notify the person when they're exhibiting that behavior.

It costs about $30,000 per dog for more than two years of training, according to promotional materials from the organization. Money from service projects like Jenne's help go toward supplies for the volunteers who raise the puppies and equipment for the pups, she said. There's also some custom training, DuChene said.

"One size," she said, "does not fit all."

