Pa. man arrested on second-degree assault, malicious destruction of property charges

A Pennsylvania man is charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property after an incident last month at the 7-Eleven in Union Bridge.

Jonathan Lawrence Kuykendall, 28, of the 400 block of Mount Hope Road in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of malicious destruction of property valued less than $1,000, according to electronic court records. He was arrested Friday, posted $3,000 bond and was released from the Carroll County Detention Center, according to electronic court records.

A Carroll County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a call at the 7-Eleven in Union Bridge on Dec. 2 for a malicious destruction of property complaint. A woman told the deputy that Kuykendall came to the 7-Eleven looking for property that belonged to him and appeared to be intoxicated. The woman told Kuykendall that he had an active warrant in Maryland and he started to yell at her, according to charging documents.

The woman said Kuykendall gave her a "bear hug" and wouldn't let go as she tried to push him off, according to charging documents. After the "bear hug," the woman said Kuykendall went over to her truck and kicked two dents into the driver's side front and rear doors. He came back and started yelling at the woman again before a man stepped in between the them, according to the documents.

The deputy interviewed the intervening man, and he reported that Kuykendall became increasingly aggressive. The man warned Kuykendall to step back and he pushed Kuykendall, who fell to the ground. Kuykendall allegedly got back to his feet and started throwing several punches at the man's head and face, according to charging documents.

The man said he was able to block Kuykendall's punch attempts with his hands. Kuykendall allegedly spit on the man's face and the man again pushed Kuykendall, causing him to fall to the ground. The man said he punched Kuykendall in the head and face area with closed fists three to four times, according to charging documents.

After the altercation, Kuykendall got into a car and left with his mother, according to the documents.

The deputy said the 7-Eleven's surveillance footage showed Kuykendall making aggressive gestures toward both alleged victims. At one point during the interaction with the woman, Kuykendall held both middle fingers toward the camera. The deputy could see Kuykendall's aggressive body posture toward the man and the man pushing Kuykendall, causing him to fall to the ground, according to charging documents.

Most of the incident happened outside of the camera's field of view, according to the documents

Kuykendall's court date is scheduled for April 5, according to electronic court records.

